PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath: 'Come into politics with mission, not with ambition' | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his debut in a podcast by appearing on Nikhil Kamath’s 'People by WTF' show in which, he replied to some interesting questions, including is politics a dirty place?

Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, dropped a teaser of PM Modi's first appearance on a podcast on X with the caption, "People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer @narendramodi."

However, people were not surprised because Kamath on Wednesday posted a clip from a podcast in which he was seen asking a question to a guest, the interviewee was not seen in the visual but it was a big hint that it was the prime minister there. In yesterday's clip, he is seen reminding the guest about his meeting in Bengaluru a few years ago.



In his first podcast appearance, PM Modi was heard as saying “This is the first time I have appeared on a podcast. I don’t know how your viewers will react." In reply, Kamath said it was a “big" thing for him to sit and have a chat with the PM of the nation.

I'm not God, I have made mistakes: PM Modi

In a frame of the clip, PM Modi says “In a speech in Gujarat, when I was the chief minister, I had told people that I too had made a mistake, that I am a human being, not a God."

Kamath asked a question about the global situation and wars, PM Modi said, “We have said that we are not neutral. We stand on the side of peace."

PM Modi also replied to a question, is politics a dirty place? "We were not sitting here, has it been the case," the PM responded.

They exchanged laughter as Kamath said his Hindu is not so fine, PM Modi promptly said mine situation is not different from yours.

