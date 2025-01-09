PM Modi hails Genome India Project, know how will its data work for preventing diseases | Details

Follow us on Image Source : X Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the completion of the Genome India Project (GIP). Addressing an event related to the Genome India Project completion, he said the Genome India Project marks a defining moment in the country's biotechnology landscape. My best wishes to those associated with the project, he added.

"Today India has taken a historic step in the world of research. Five years ago the Genome India Project was approved. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our scientists have completed the project. I am very happy that more than 20 research organisations have played a very important role in the research. Now the data of the project is available in the Indian Biological Data Center. This project will prove to be a big milestone in the Department of Biotechnology Research"

"Today the world is looking towards India for solutions to various global problems...In the past 10 years, special attention has been given to research and innovation in the nation...Today the youth is carrying out various experiments in the Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL)...The central government has launched the 'One Nation One Subscription' (ONOS) initiative..."

What is Genome India Project?

The Genome India Project is a government-funded initiative to sequence the genomes of 10,000 Indian individuals to create a reference genome for the country's population.

How GIP will work?

Genome sequencing will allow the visualization of the hidden potential of the microbial world to the community at large. Sequencing data can be analysed to identify the genome encoded capacities for various important enzymes, antimicrobial resistance, bioactive compounds etc. Research in this field will lead to the benefit of better protection and management of our environment, development in agriculture and improvement in human health.

This initiative aims a release a fully annotated bacteriological genome isolated in the country freely available to the public. This will be complemented with a detailed graphical summary, infographics and genome assembly/annotation details. These documents will thus give an idea about the scientific and industrial use of these microbes. Consequently, microbial genomics data will become more accessible to the general public, scientific researchers and thereby stimulate discussions; innovations directly benefit the entire community and ecosystem.

