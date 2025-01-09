Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, seeks inclusion of Jat community in OBC list

Follow us on Image Source : X/ARVINDKEJRIWAL Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

In a significant political move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has voiced his support for granting Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation status to the Jat community. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he emphasised the community's long-standing demand for inclusion under the OBC category and urged the central government to ensure justice for them.

The AAP chief also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to include Delhi's Jat community in the central OBC list. Kejriwal accused the central government of "betraying the Jat community" by failing to fulfill its promises over the past decade. In his letter, Kejriwal stated, "The Jat community in Delhi has been deceived by the central government for the past 10 years in the name of OBC reservation. In 2015, you (PM Modi) invited Jat leaders to your residence and assured them that Delhi's Jat community would be included in the central OBC list. Again in 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah made similar promises, yet no action has been taken."

Highlighting the disparity, Kejriwal pointed out that students from Rajasthan's Jat community are eligible for reservations in Delhi University, but students from Delhi's Jat community are excluded. Thousands of Delhi Jat students are denied admission to DU and other central institutions due to their exclusion from the central OBC list."