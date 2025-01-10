PM Modi makes podcast debut, says he wanted to invite his old friends to official residence when he became CM

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi makes podcast debut.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast on Friday and advocated for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition. The extensive two-hour discussion, PM Modi covered various aspects of his life, including his early years, education, political competition, handling stress, setbacks, and risk management abilities.

Talking about his early life, PM Modi said, "I used to wash the clothes of all my family members. Because of that, I was allowed to go to the pond." He also recounted inviting his friends and teachers to the chief minister's residence.

In his first podcast, PM Modi stressed the importance of public service-orientated individuals joining politics, stating they should be driven by mission rather than personal ambition.

"When I became the Chief Minister, I wanted to invite my old friends to the CM house. I invited all of them, but I didn't enjoy it because I was trying to find my friends in them while they were seeing me as the CM," the Prime Minister said.

Even as the Prime Minister regularly hosts 'Mann Ki Baat' and appears in television interviews, this marks his initial venture into podcasting.

In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, PM Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat Chief Minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some. "I am also a human, not a God," the Prime Minister said in the trailer.

PM Modi reflects on his tenures, vision for India

Reflecting on his journey, PM Modi said, "In the first term, the people were trying to understand me, and I was trying to understand Delhi. In the second term, I thought from the perspective of the past. Now, in the third term, my thinking has transformed. My morale is high, and my dreams for the nation have grown bigger."

Outlining his aspirations for a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, PM Modi emphasized the need for solutions to all major challenges and the importance of effective governance. "There should be 100% delivery of government schemes. This is real social justice and secularism," he remarked.

He further highlighted the concept of “AI” in his vision, which he defined as “Aspirational India,” a driving force for the country’s development. The Prime Minister’s remarks underscore his commitment to fostering progress and ensuring that the benefits of governance reach every citizen.