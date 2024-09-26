PM Modi launches PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around Rs 130 crore

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB PM Modi on Thursday launched three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers.

In line with his commitment to make India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing technology, PM Modi on Thursday launched three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around Rs 130 crore, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research.

Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Pune will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena.

Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi will enhance research in fields like material science and atomic physics.

The S N Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology and earth sciences, it added.

PM Modi launches high-performance computing system

PM Modi also inaugurated a high-performance computing (HPC) system tailored for weather and climate research. This project represents an investment of Rs 850 crore, marking a significant leap in India's computational capabilities for meteorological applications.

Located at two key sites, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, this HPC system has extraordinary computing power.

The new HPC systems are named 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' reflecting their connection to the Sun, it said.

Know all about Param Rudra supercomputers