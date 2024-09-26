PM Modi launches PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around Rs 130 crore

In line with his commitment to make India self-reliant in the field of supercomputing technology, PM Modi on Thursday launched three PARAM Rudra Supercomputers worth around Rs 130 crore, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). These supercomputers have been deployed in Pune, Delhi and Kolkata to facilitate pioneering scientific research.
PM Modi launches high-performance computing system
PM Modi also inaugurated a high-performance computing (HPC) system tailored for weather and climate research. This project represents an investment of Rs 850 crore, marking a significant leap in India's computational capabilities for meteorological applications.
Located at two key sites, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, this HPC system has extraordinary computing power.
The new HPC systems are named 'Arka' and 'Arunika,' reflecting their connection to the Sun, it said.
Know all about Param Rudra supercomputers
- Param Rudra super computers are capable of handling complex calculations and simulations at a very high speed.
- It is being used for research in fields such as weather forecasting, climate modelling, drug discovery, materials science, and artificial intelligence.
- Significantly, these supercomputers will provide researchers with the computational tools necessary to tackle challenging problems and make significant discoveries.
- The Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will leverage the supercomputer to explore Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) and other astronomical phenomena.
- Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi will enhance research in fields like material science and atomic physics.
- The SN Bose Centre in Kolkata will drive advanced research in areas such as physics, cosmology, and earth science.
- The Param Rudra super computers will incorporates the latest cutting-edge hardware and software technologies, with a significant portion of its components being manufactured and assembled in India.