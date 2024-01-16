PM Modi lauds Ram Bhajan sung by Kannada singer, says beautifully highlights spirit of devotion | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi has shared a melodious bhajan on Lord Ram sung in Kannada by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad. He also showered praises on the Kannada singer for her Kannada rendition of the track' 'Poojisalende' ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As the date for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony approaches, many singers have been dedicating Ram Bhajans to express their love and affection for Lord Ram. PM Modi has been sharing bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram by various singers from across the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared the song and wrote, "This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan."

Watch video here:

'Goosebump moment'

Expressing happiness on receiving praise from the Prime Minister, Sivasri Skandaprasad said that it was a goosebump moment and she had no words to describe the emotion that she is experiencing now.

Responding to psot, the singer said, "Dear Modi ji, Thank you so much. This is really big for a humble artiste like me Thank you for encouraging us to constantly strive towards serving Bharat and continue our spiritual journey."

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin today (on January 16).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.