PM Modi joins US President Donald Trump's social media platform 'Truth Social'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined 'Truth Social', an alt-tech social media platform owned by United States President Donald Trump. This move by PM Modi is yet another indication of the close bond shared by the two global leaders. Earlier in the day, Trump posted PM Modi's Podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social platform.
"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the time to come," Modi posted from the platform.
Sharing the post by Trump in which he shared the Lex Fridman podcast, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you my friend President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more."
PM Modi lauded Trump's courage at the Lex Fridman podcast
"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump conveyed similar courage following the assassination attempt on him during the presidential campaign.
Without referring to the trade issues involving the two countries, Modi, while speaking of his recent meeting with the US president and his colleagues, noted that Trump seems far more prepared with a clear roadmap and has put together a strong team in his second term.