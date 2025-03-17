PM Modi joins US President Donald Trump's social media platform 'Truth Social' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined 'Truth Social', an alt-tech social media platform owned by United States President Donald Trump. This move by PM Modi is yet another indication of the close bond shared by the two global leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined 'Truth Social', an alt-tech social media platform owned by United States President Donald Trump. This move by PM Modi is yet another indication of the close bond shared by the two global leaders. Earlier in the day, Trump posted PM Modi's Podcast with Lex Fridman on his Truth Social platform.

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the time to come," Modi posted from the platform.

Sharing the post by Trump in which he shared the Lex Fridman podcast, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you my friend President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more."

PM Modi lauded Trump's courage at the Lex Fridman podcast

In the podcast released on Sunday, Modi praised Trump for his courage and patriotism and said the "nation first" policy practised by both India and the US aligned well and fostered a natural synergy. During the interaction lasting over three hours, Modi said he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first and asserted that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when the Republican leader was out of office during Joe Biden's presidency.

Asked what he likes about Trump, Modi recalled that during his first term, Trump ignored security protocol and agreed to his request to take a lap around the stadium hosting the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.