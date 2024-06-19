PM Modi to visit Jammu-Kashmir on June 20-21, will lead 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi visit to Jammu-Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark this year's International Day of Yoga on June 21 (Friday) in Srinagar during which he will address the gathering and also participate in a yoga session event.

PM Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. Prime Minister Modi will participate in 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar at around 6 pm on June 20.

Laying foundation stone of development projects

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP), the statement said.

The prime minister will participate in 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar at around 6: 30 am on June 21. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the yoga session thereafter, it said.

This year's Yoga Day event underscores yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Yoga 2024 theme

This year’s theme "Yoga for Self and Society" highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

The event on June 20- 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K'- is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers, the statement said.

Interaction with young achievers of Jammu-Kashmir

On the occasion, the prime minister will inspect stalls and interact with the young achievers of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than Rs 1,500 crore.

The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes and infrastructure in higher education etc. Additionally, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of six government degree colleges.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors (JKCIP) Project worth Rs 1,800 crore. The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and will have the project outreach of 3,00,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries.

Appointment letters distribution

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service, the statement said. The foundation stone laying/inauguration and launch of these projects will empower the youth and upgrade the infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security alert in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit

Security personnel stand guard outside the SKICC in Srinagar as safety has been beefed up across the city and parts of Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit scheduled on June 20 to mark International Yoga Day.

