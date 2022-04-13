Jharkhand ropeway accident: PM Modi to interact with Army, IAF, ITBP jawans involved in daring rescue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army personnel carry the body of a tourist who died after falling from the chopper, during the rescue operation after collision between two cable cars at Trikut Ropeway, in Deoghar district

Highlights Nearly 70 people were stuck on ropeway in Jharkhand's Deoghar following a collision between cables

Joint team of IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, local police launched rescue mission

Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, is India's highest vertical ropeway

Deogarh ropeway accident: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact today (April 13) with personnel of the Army, Indian Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, local administration and civil society who were involved in the daring over 40-hour rescue operation during Deogarh ropeway accident.

Nearly 70 people were stuck on the ropeway in Jharkhand's Deoghar following a collision between cable cars due to technical snag on Sunday (April 10).

A joint team of IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local police launched a complicated rescue mission to bring people to safety who were trapped mid-air.

Unfortunately three people died, including two tourists who fell down while being pulled up by IAF helicopter during rescue operation. At least 12 injured people are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, is India's highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.

