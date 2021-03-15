PM Modi to interact with chief ministers on COVID situation, vaccination drive on Wednesday

Image Source : PTI PM Modi/File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Modi will hold a video conference to discuss the issues with chief ministers, official sources told PTI.

The prime minister had his last interaction with chief ministers in January, before the vaccination roll-out. He had announced that the Centre will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference to politicians, should not be part of this initial exercise.

The drive has now moved on to the next round to cover people over 60 years of age, and those aged above 45 years and have comorbidities.

On Monday, India recorded 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in 85 days, taking the country's infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union health ministry data.

