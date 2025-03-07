PM Modi inaugurates first phase of NAMO Hospital in Silvassa, says it is emerging as a modern city Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an event in Silvassa during the launch of developmental projects said that he had faith in the capabilities of the people of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Phase 1 of the NAMO Hospital at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. This 450-bed hospital, which cost Rs 460 crore to build, is expected to strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory significantly. "People used to wonder what could be made of a small city. But I have full faith in its potential. After 2014, our government turned this trust into power, and Silvassa is emerging as a modern city," PM Modi said.

The hospital will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities, an official said. Speaking at an event in Silvassa during the launch of key developmental projects, PM Modi said that it ia a landmark day.

"Years ago I had the opportunity to come here many times. How different Silvassa and the entire Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu were at that time. People also wondered what could happen in this small place on the seashore. But I had faith in the capabilities of the people here, I had faith in you," PM Modi said at the programme.

"After forming the government at the Centre in 2014, our government converted this trust into power and took it forward. Today our Silvassa, this state is emerging with a modern identity and becoming a modern city. Silvassa has become a city where people from every place are living. The cosmopolitan mood here reflects how rapidly new opportunities have developed in Dadra and Nagar Haveli," PM Modi said.

"Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu, these states are our pride, also our heritage. Therefore, we are making this state a model state, which is known for its overall development," he said.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the crowd as he arrived at the launch of several developmental projects.

"One Nation-One Ration Card has guaranteed food to every person, clean drinking water is reaching every family through Jal Jeevan Mission, digital connectivity has been strengthened by BharatNet, PM Jan Dhan has connected every family with banking services, every beneficiary is getting the benefits of PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana. The successes of these schemes have filled the people here with confidence. The positive changes that the government schemes have brought in their lives are having far-reaching effects," Modi said.