Image Source : PTI PM Modi inaugurates 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event.

"Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. The message of the incident was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," PM Modi said.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion. The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government began in all 75 districts of the state.

"The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence," the release by the Prime Minister's Office stated on Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' in Gorakhpur as a heritage tourist spot ahead as the state government decides to hold yearlong celebrations to mark 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident.

"The State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to hold year-long centenary programs in view of 75 years of independence and has plans to develop the 'Chauri Chaura Shaheed Memorial' as a heritage tourist spot," read a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister has insisted to plan the program with the objective of instilling a sense of patriotism in the minds of the young generation and expressing gratitude to the freedom fighters who had made sacrifices for the country's independence.

Uttar Pradesh government aims to instill the feeling of patriotism in the youth and to make sure that the new generation is sensitised by the sacrifices made to attain freedom, the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)

