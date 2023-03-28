PM Modi to inaugurate BJP's new residential complex, auditorium in Delhi today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) new residential complex as well as an auditorium in New Delhi on Tuesday (March 28).

According to reports, the party's general secretary/minister-level leaders will use the new residential complex constructed right in front of the BJP headquarters on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg in the national capital. Reportedly, the complex will also be used for big party meetings and for senior campaign leaders of the party.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach the venue at around 6:30 pm. The party sources said all Union ministers, BJP MPs and office-bearers have been invited for the event which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

PM to attend 'Bhoomi Poojan' of party's Delhi office

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will also participate in the 'Bhoomi Poojan' programme for the BJP Delhi state office. A Delhi BJP office will also be set up on Deendayal Marg, a short distance from the BJP headquarters.

Earlier on Saturday, March 25, PM Modi inaugurated Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur in Karnataka. In his inaugural speech, the PM said that “India, in her ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, has determined to walk on a path towards being a developed country.”



