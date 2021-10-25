Monday, October 25, 2021
     
PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP, says 'Purvanchal' will become medical hub

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 12:09 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP, says
Image Source : ANI

PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in UP, says 'Purvanchal' will become a medical hub 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the state's medical infrastructure. Modi inaugurated the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the event.

"By opening these new 9 medical colleges over 2500 new beds are added, over 5000 employment opportunities will be generated. Earlier govt has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India...," said PM Modi.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

