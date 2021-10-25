Monday, October 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Amit Shah offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Economic decisions increasingly being taken based on available data; inaccurate information may lead to sub-optimal decision: RBI Guv
  • Over 107 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre
  • Need robust audit for dynamic, resilient economy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 1,67,695: Union Health Ministry
  • Punjab all-party meeting on BSF jurisdiction issue today
  • Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to address press conference in Lucknow
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP CM Adityanath presents Lord Buddha's idol to PM Modi

UP CM Adityanath presents Lord Buddha's idol to PM Modi

Nine medical colleges inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 11:55 IST
yogi adityanath
Image Source : PTI

UP CM Adityanath presents Lord Buddha's idol to PM Modi 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday presented Lord Buddha's idol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Siddharthnagar district of the state, where he inaugurated nine medical colleges. Ahead of the inauguration, the prime minister viewed an exhibition at the venue. He was escorted by Chief Minister and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Nine medical colleges inaugurated are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and one Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, preference is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt over poor health facilities

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News