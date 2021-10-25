Priyanka Gandhi promises free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in UP, slams Yogi govt over poor health facilities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flags off Pratigya Yatra in Barabanki on Saturday

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has announced that free treatment and healthcare facilities up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the people of Uttar Pradesh if the grand old party forms the next government. In a tweet shared on Monday morning, Priyanka attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over the dilapidated condition of the health system in Uttar Pradesh during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the consent of the Manifesto Committee, the UP Congress has decided that when it forms the government in UP, any disease will be treated free of cost. The government will bear expenses up to Rs 10 lakh,” she said in a tweet.

Last week, Priyanka flagged off her party's 'Pratigya Yatras' from Barabanki with seven promises. The party's yatras will be taken out on three different routes -- Barabanki to Bundelkhand, Saharanpur to Mathura and Varanasi to Rae Bareli till November 1 with the slogan, "Hum Vachan Nibhayenge".

The promises include loan waiver for farmers, jobs to 20 lakh people, purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane and 50% electricity bill cut among others.

"Farmers know what all they have been facing since the past few years. It is because of this that we have decided to waive their loans. Earlier too, the Congress had waived loans worth Rs 72,000 crore," she had said while launching the yatra on Saturday.

Priyanka also said that her party will bring a separate manifesto for women, reiterating that Congress will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the elections. She has already promised to give smartphones to Class 12 pass girls and e-scooters to graduate girls if voted to power. Besides, the Congress government will give Rs 25,000 to families who faced financial crunch due to the Covid crisis.

Priyanka Gandhi is facing a herculean task to revive the strength and its tally in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress had in the last Assembly polls won only seven seats. The party intends to reach out to women, farmers and the unemployed in Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka has been working to regain the party's lost ground.

