PM Modi set to visit Rajasthan today to launch slew of development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore

PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan today (May 10) wherein he will launch development projects worth Rs Rs 5,500 crore. According to a statement by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the PM is also likely to address a public rally organised by the party at Abu Road in the Sirohi district.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the focus of the projects will be on strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the region. The statement further added that road and railway works will facilitate the movement of goods and services, boosting trade and commerce and improving the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot likely to meet PM Modi

According to reports, Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot is also expected to meet the Prime Minister. The CM is likely to reach Nathdwara temple at 10 am after that he will meet the Prime Minister. CM Gehlot might be also present in PM Modi's meeting, sources said.

Here are projects to be launched today

Among the projects, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for road construction projects for the upgradation to two-lane in Rajsamand and Udaipur and for the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station. He will also lay the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project and for setting up of a new line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three national highway projects, including the 114-km long six-lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, the 110-km long widening and strengthening to 4 lanes with paved shoulder of Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur Section of NH-25, and 47 km long two lanes with paved shoulder section of NH 58E.

He will also be visiting the Shantivan complex of Brahma Kumaris, a religious organisation. The PMO noted that a special focus of the prime minister has been on giving impetus to spiritual rejuvenation across the country.

He will lay the foundation stone of a super speciality charitable global hospital, the second phase of Shivmani old age home and the extension of the nursing college.

The hospital will be set up in Abu Road, spread across an area of 50 acres. It will offer world-class medical facilities and will prove especially beneficial for the poor and the tribal people in the region, it said.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that Rajasthan is slated to go to polls later this year. The tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 14 January 2024. The previous assembly elections were held in December 2018. After the election, Indian National Congress formed the state government, with Ashok Gehlot becoming Chief Minister.

