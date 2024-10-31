'Govt is trying to put in place ‘one nation, one secular civil code’: PM Modi in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Thursday (October 31) that India is now working towards implementing 'One Nation, One Election' and 'One Nation, One Civil Code' to strengthen the country's democracy. Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration in Kevadia, Gujarat, PM Modi noted that following the success of 'One Nation, One Identity Card', 'One Nation, One Ration Card', and 'One Nation, One Health Insurance', the government is now focused on introducing 'One Nation, One Election' and 'One Nation, One Secular Civil Code'.

He explained that these initiatives aim to bring greater unity and streamlined governance in India. "Today, we are witnessing the success of One Nation Identity—Aadhaar, which is also being discussed globally. Earlier, India had multiple tax systems, but we established One Nation, One Tax System—GST. We strengthened the country's power sector with One Nation, One Power Grid. We integrated resources for the poor through One Nation, One Ration Card. We also provided the facility of One Nation, One Health Insurance to the people of the country in the form of Ayushman Bharat. Building on these efforts for unity, we are now working towards One Nation, One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, optimize the use of India's resources, and give new momentum to achieving the vision of a developed India," PM Modi stated.

"Today, India is progressing towards One Nation, One Civil Code, a secular civil code that I have also discussed from the ramparts of the Red Fort. It is a measure that values social unity," he added.