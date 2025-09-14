Advertisement
  3. PM Modi in Assam: Congress mocked Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika, says Prime Minister

PM Modi will be in Assam today to launch infrastructure and industrial projects worth over Rs 18,5390 crore. In Darrang, he will lay the foundation stone for medical and nursing colleges, a ring road project, and a major bridge over the Brahmaputra.

PM Modi in Assam
PM Modi in Assam Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam today as part of his five-state tour across northeastern regions. During this he is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure and industrial projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in the state. Security has been tightened in preparation for the visit, with traffic restrictions in place around event venues. The day begins with the PM addressing a public gathering in Darrang at 11 AM, where he will lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects including the Darrang Medical College, a GNM School, a BSc Nursing College, the Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge across the Brahmaputra. Later in the afternoon, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Numaligarh in Golaghat. A 2.6-km stretch named the "PM Neem Corridor" has been specially prepared for his arrival, lined with thousands of neem saplings. In Golaghat, he will inaugurate the ₹5,000 crore Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery, a bamboo-based ethanol project aimed at promoting clean energy. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new Polypropylene Plant, expected to give a major boost to Assam’s petrochemical industry.

Stay tuned for all the live updates on PM Modi's Assam visit...

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Assam

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi hits out at Congress, says they 'mocked Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika'

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on Congress in Assam and said "...Mujhe kitne hi gaaliya de, main bhagwan Shiv ka bhakt hoon, saara zehar nikal leta hoon... but when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate that. You people tell me, is my decision of honouring Bhupen Da with Bharat Ratna right or wrong? Is the insult done by the Congress party for honouring him with Bharat Ratna right or wrong?..."

     

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP's double-engine govt committed to realise dreams of Assam's great sons: PM Modi

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: BJP's double-engine govt committed to realise dreams of Assam's great sons like Bhupen Hazarika: PM in Darrang.

     

  • 12:10 PM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi recalls success of Operation Sindoor

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE updates: While addressing the public in Assam, PM Modi said, "Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am having a different holy experience by coming to this land of Maa Kamakhya and it is also an icing on the cake that Janmashtami is being celebrated in this region today. From the Red Fort, I had said, I remembered Chakradhari Mohan. I remembered Shri Krishna, and I have put forth the idea of ​​a Sudarshan Chakra in the future security policy before the people."

     

  • 12:08 PM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Prime Minister addresses gathering

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE updates: Prime Minister addresses gathering after laying foundation stone of Darrang Medical college & medical. 

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Guwahati Ring Road project

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Guwahati Ring Road Project.

     

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi lays foundation stone of Darrang Medical college and hospital

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: 

  • 11:34 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated in Darrang

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated in Darrang. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and others also present.

  • 11:31 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi inaugurates development works in Darrang

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the development works in Darrang on Sunday. 

  • 11:00 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Foundation stone for Polypropylene plant to be laid at NRL

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: In a major step for Assam’s petrochemical sector, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Polypropylene Plant at the Numaligarh Refinery. The facility is expected to generate employment and strengthen industrial capacity in the region.

     

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 5,000 Bioethanol plant at Numaligarh

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: PM Modi will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). This ₹5,000 crore bamboo-based project is expected to promote clean energy, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and boost the local economy by utilizing Assam’s bamboo resources.

     

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Security tightened across Golaghat ahead of PM’s arrival

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Numaligarh in Golaghat, security has been ramped up in key areas. Traffic restrictions are in place, and local authorities have deployed additional personnel to manage crowds and ensure smooth proceedings.

     

  • 10:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of various developmental projects in Darrang

    PM Modi in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Darrang, Assam, where he will lay the foundation stones for several key projects. These include the Darrang Medical College & Hospital, a GNM School, a B.Sc Nursing College, the Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

     

Top News

