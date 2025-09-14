Live PM Modi in Assam: Congress mocked Bharat Ratna for Bhupen Hazarika, says Prime Minister PM Modi will be in Assam today to launch infrastructure and industrial projects worth over Rs 18,5390 crore. In Darrang, he will lay the foundation stone for medical and nursing colleges, a ring road project, and a major bridge over the Brahmaputra.

New Delhi:

PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam today as part of his five-state tour across northeastern regions. During this he is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure and industrial projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in the state. Security has been tightened in preparation for the visit, with traffic restrictions in place around event venues. The day begins with the PM addressing a public gathering in Darrang at 11 AM, where he will lay the foundation stone for several developmental projects including the Darrang Medical College, a GNM School, a BSc Nursing College, the Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge across the Brahmaputra. Later in the afternoon, at around 1:45 PM, the Prime Minister will reach Numaligarh in Golaghat. A 2.6-km stretch named the "PM Neem Corridor" has been specially prepared for his arrival, lined with thousands of neem saplings. In Golaghat, he will inaugurate the ₹5,000 crore Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery, a bamboo-based ethanol project aimed at promoting clean energy. He will also lay the foundation stone for a new Polypropylene Plant, expected to give a major boost to Assam’s petrochemical industry.

