Image Source : INDIA TV Down the memory lane: When Modi ran like a child to hug 'father figure' Vajpayee. Watch rare video

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away two years ago on this day. Many still haven't come to terms with reality. For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vajpayee was a father figure. The void cannot be filled ever, Modi had said at the time of the BJP stalwart's demise. The bond between the two could be seen in a rare video.

In the video, Modi, just like a child embraces his father, bumps into Vajpayee for a warm hug at the BJP office. Vajpayee then pats on Modi's back and smiles.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led the nation through several crises while holding together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics and superlative oratory, passed away at the age of 93.

