PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian PM Narendra Modi (left), Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi (right)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with the President of Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Friday to discuss matters of bilateral and regional importance.

PM Modi stressed that India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilizational connections.

According to official statement, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums including expansion of BRICS and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

