PM Modi hails Union Budget as 'force multiplier', says 'it will fulfill dreams of people'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a 'force multiplier', saying that the budget will fulfil dreams of people. The PM in his speech underscored the provisions of the budget, aimed at increasing savings, investment, consumption and growth. PM Modi also congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for 'Janta Janardan's, People's budget'.

PM congratulates Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team

PM Modi said, "This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this Janta Janardan's, People's budget."

PM Modi said that priority has been given to all the sectors of employment in every way, as he added, "I would like to discuss those reforms that are going to bring a big change in the coming times."

The PM put emphasis on the fact that the budget will encourage the construction of big ships in India, adding that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will get momentum.

PM Modi, in his address, also highlighted the potential for tourism in the country. He said, "Hotels will be built at 50 important tourist stations for the first time. By bringing hotels under the ambit of infrastructure, tourism will get a big boost. This will give energy to the hospitality sector, which is a very big sector of employment."

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on the floor of the Lok Sabha in which she made crucial announcements, including huge tax relief for earners up to 12 lakh per annum.

PM Modi attacked opposition before budget presentation

Before the commencement of Budget Session of parliament on Friday, PM Modi said that it was the first time since 2024 that no foreign attempt has been made to "stoke a fire" in India before the start of a Parliament session. The PM also attacked the opposition parties, saying that people sitting abroad are ready to do mischief before every session since 2014, and there is no dearth of people in India who fuel such conspiracies.

"This is the first session I am seeing in the last 10 years in which there has been no attempt to stoke a fire from any foreign corner," the prime minister said. The PM started his address to the media as he bowed down to Goddess Lakshmi, who is associated with wealth.

PM Modi also underscored that his government has been working in mission mode in its third term for an all-round development of the country. He asserted that innovation, inclusion, and investment have shaped its economic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies)

