PM Modi hails President Murmu's address as a 'resonant outline' for Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, which he said gave a "resonant outline" of the country's road map towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, or a Developed India. Addressing the social media platform X, PM Modi stated that the President's speech reflected a bold and inspiring vision for India's future.

“Her address encapsulated the vision for an India where youth have the best opportunities to flourish. The address also included inspiring roadmaps for achieving the goals we have set with a spirit of unity and determination,” he stated.

Achievements and roadmap for development

According to Modi, President Murmu's speech has beautifully captured the collective achievements of the nation during the last ten years while throwing light on future aspirations.

Some of the salient features that the speech addressed include the following:

Economic Reforms and recovery from policy paralysis

Infrastructure Expansion across urban and rural areas

Advancements in Healthcare and Education

Renewable Energy Initiatives

Entrepreneurship and Start-up Growth

Rural Development and Digital Transformation

India’s Achievements in Space Exploration

Overcoming global challenges

The president further expressed appreciation for the quality of governance under the government. She detailed the quality of governance the government has assumed in facing global challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic and war-related uncertainties; still, the government was committed to economic growth, policy reforms, and strengthening India's global status.

A call for futuristic and inclusive development

PM Modi said that Murmu's address reassured that all sectors are now committed to a holistic and futuristic development process. He also reiterated that the country is progressing together with a singular vision towards reaching the target of Viksit Bharat in the next few years.