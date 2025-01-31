Follow us on Image Source : X/@SEVADALSMB Naresh Yadav, AAP MLA from Mehrauli, resigns from party ahead of Delhi elections

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav has resigned from the party just months ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Yadav, who represents the Mehrauli constituency, announced his resignation on Friday, dealing a fresh blow to AAP's election preparations.

Background of the Quran Desecration Case

The case dates back to June 24, 2016, when torn pages of the Quran were found scattered on a road in Malerkotla, Punjab. The incident sparked violent protests, with vehicles being torched by an angry mob. Yadav was among four individuals arrested in connection with the sacrilege case.

In March 2021, a lower court acquitted Yadav, but the complainant later challenged the acquittal, leading to his conviction in 2024.

AAP finalises candidate list ahead of Delhi elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections set for February next year, AAP has now announced all 70 candidates for the upcoming polls. The party’s decision to replace Yadav reflects its efforts to maintain its image while gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle.

