Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Every family saves Rs 25,000 monthly due to AAP govt's schemes, claims Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal today (January 31) launched a 'Bachat Patra' campaign in the national capital. "Today, we are launching a new campaign across Delhi. Our workers will go door-to-door and have people fill out the ‘Bachat Patra.’ We will sit with the families and calculate how much they benefit from AAP’s schemes," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

"Every household in Delhi saved Rs 25,000 a month due to the AAP government's schemes, BJP contesting assembly polls to loot public funds," Kejriwal added.

The former chief minister was speaking at the launch of the AAP's 'Bachat Patra' campaign here, aimed at highlighting the financial benefits of the schemes brought by his party's government.

"Our volunteers will reach out to people and get them to fill the 'Bachat Patra' in which they will note how much they are saving through our free welfare initiatives," Kejriwal said.

Under the AAP government's policies, an average Delhi family saves Rs 25,000 per month and if people bring the party back to power by pressing the button against the 'jhadhu' (broom-AAP's election symbol), then its new schemes will add another Rs 10,000 to this. He said schemes like free bus travel for students, Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, all proposed in the AAP's manifesto, are among such initiatives.

With the Union Budget set to be presented on February 1, Kejriwal contrasted the AAP's policies with the BJP's approach.

"Budgets usually bring inflation and impact household finances. But in Delhi, our government ensures savings for every family. On the other hand, the BJP has repeatedly said it will discontinue these benefits if it comes to power," he claimed.

He also accused the BJP of diverting public funds to benefit its corporate allies.

"We use the budget for the welfare of people while the BJP directs it towards its businessman friends. In Mumbai, they handed over Dharavi land to one of their associates. In Delhi, their goal is to grab land and not to serve people," he said.

Kejriwal said, "I want to give this good news to the people of Delhi that your struggle has borne fruit. On January 15, the quantity of ammonia was 3.2 PPM, and gradually it was increased to 7 PPM. When I and the people of Delhi raised our voice, it came down from 7 to 2.1 PPM. If we had not raised the issue, had we not struggled, then today 1 crore people of Delhi would not have gotten water... This was a conspiracy to defame us."