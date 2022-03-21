Monday, March 21, 2022
     
  'Deeply shocked': PM Modi expresses grief over plane crash in China

'Deeply shocked': PM Modi expresses grief over plane crash in China

A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional emergency management department said.  

India TV News Desk
Beijing Published on: March 21, 2022 23:56 IST
plane crash
Image Source : TWITTER

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Highlights

  • PM Modi expressed grief over the crash of a passenger flight in China's Guangxi
  • A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang region
  • The crash caused a a massive mountain fire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the crash of a passenger flight in China's Guangxi.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the crash of the passenger flight MU5735 with 132 on board in China’s Guangxi," Modi tweeted.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their family members," he said. 

A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, the regional emergency management department said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft of China Eastern Airlines, which flew from Kunming to Guangzhou, crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, the department was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

