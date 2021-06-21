Well done India! says PM Modi after over 80 lakh people get vaccinated in a day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Well done India! says PM Modi after record 75 lakh people get vaccinated in a day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "record-breaking" vaccination numbers were "gladdening" as the country suceeded in administering more than 80 lakh vaccine doses on the first day of the revised guidelines. It is the highest number of doses given in a day since the vaccination drive started on January 16.

"Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the revised guidelines that came into effect from Monday, vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states and UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs. Any wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively. Now, the Centre will procure 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country.

It had earlier allowed states and private hospitals to procure 50 percent of the vaccines following demands for decentralisation of the process. However, after several states complained of problems including funding, Prime Minister Modi announced the revision of the vaccine guidelines on June 8.

In order to incentivise production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals. This would be restricted to 25 percent of their monthly production, the new guidelines stated.

Within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, states and UTs may decide their own prioritisation factoring in the vaccine supply schedule, the revised guidelines issued by the health ministry stated.

The states and UTs would aggregate the demand of private hospitals keeping in view equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance.

