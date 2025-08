'Opposition must be regretting debate on Op Sindoor': PM Modi at NDA meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor to NDA Parliamentary Party leaders.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday gave a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, India's military action against terror outfits in Pakistan, to NDA MPs. This followed an intense debate on Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, initiated at the Opposition's insistence. Prime Minister Modi remarked that the Opposition might now be regretting their demand for the discussion.