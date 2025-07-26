FTA symbol of global trust in India, will help develop Tamil Nadu: PM Modi PM Modi emphasised the importance of infrastructure and energy in the growth of any state. “Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in the last 11 years shows our commitment to Tamil Nadu’s growth,” he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The projects span across key sectors such as airports, highways, railways, ports, and power.

Among the major projects inaugurated is a new state-of-the-art terminal building at the airport, with a built-up area of 17,000 square meters. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu presented a memento, a replica of the iconic Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, to the Prime Minister on the occasion. Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, and top officials were also present.

“With this self-confidence, we will build a developed Tamil Nadu”

Addressing the gathering in Thoothukudi, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. I first pay my respects to the brave heroes of Kargil and offer my tribute to the martyrs.”

Highlighting India’s recent international strides, he added, “Recently, during my visit to the UK, India and the UK signed a historic Free Trade Agreement. This is a symbol of the world’s growing trust in Bharat. With this very trust, we will build a Viksit Tamil Nadu and a Viksit Bharat.”

“This is a symbol of the world's growing trust in India and India's new self-confidence. With this self-confidence, we will build a developed India, a developed Tamil Nadu. Today, with the blessings of Lord Rameshwar and Thiruchendur Murugan, a new chapter of development is being written in Thoothukudi,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of infrastructure and energy in the growth of any state. “Infrastructure and energy are the backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in the last 11 years shows our commitment to Tamil Nadu’s growth,” he stated.

“Blessed to visit sacred land of Lord Rameshwar”

Reflecting on his visit, the Prime Minister remarked, “It is my good fortune that after a four-day foreign trip, I got the opportunity to visit this sacred land of Bhagwan Rameshwar.”

He also noted his ongoing engagement with Tamil Nadu’s development, saying, “In February last year, I laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation several development projects worth hundreds of crores in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. I also laid the foundation stone for the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O. Chidambaranar Port.”

“Today, I am laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various projects worth Rs 4,800 crore. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Tamil Nadu for these important initiatives,” he said.