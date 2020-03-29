Image Source : PTI PM Modi to focus on coronavirus crisis through 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' at 11 am. Today's episode will focus on the situation prevailing in the country due to the novel COVID-19.

On Saturday, PM Modi took to Twitter and said: "Tune in tomorrow at 11. Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19."

During his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day nationwide to contain the spread of the deadly virus. He said that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which is spreading rapidly.

Prime Minister had said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly. He also requested senior citizens to remain indoors for the next few weeks.

Till now, there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 19 died due to the virus.

