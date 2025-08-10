PM Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat trains in Bengaluru, interacts with children at KSR Railway Station | WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains in Bengaluru on Sunday. He is set to launch the metro’s yellow line shortly.

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru. The newly launched services include the Bengaluru–Belagavi route, Amritsar–Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra route, and Nagpur (Ajni)–Pune route. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday as part of his Karnataka visit. He was received at the KSR Railway Station by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, and other dignitaries.

PM Modi is also set to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line next.

PM Modi details the need for new Vande Bharat Express trains

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi detailed the need for the new Vande Bharat trains. “Tomorrow, August 10, I look forward to being with the people of Bengaluru. Three Vande Bharat Express trains will be flagged off from KSR Railway Station to improve connectivity. To enhance Bengaluru city’s infrastructure, the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will be inaugurated. The foundation stone for the third phase of Bengaluru Metro will be laid. A public program in the city will be addressed," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Vande Bharat network expands to 150 trains nationwide

With the latest launch, India’s Vande Bharat fleet has reached a total of 150 trains. Karnataka now operates 11 of these semi-high-speed services, while Maharashtra, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir are set to see further expansion of their rail connectivity.

PM to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line

After the flag-off ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 19-kilometre Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, running from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra.

Built under Phase 2 at a cost of around Rs 7,160 crore, the corridor covers 16 stations, connecting major residential, commercial, and industrial hubs.

This addition extends Bengaluru’s metro network beyond 96 km, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters. The Prime Minister also travelled by metro from RV Road to Electronic City. Later, he laid the foundation stone for the ₹15,610 crore Phase-3, which will add over 44 km of elevated tracks and 31 new stations.