Sabarmati Riverfront to Statue of Unity: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first seaplane service in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country's first seaplane service between the Statue of Unity site at Kevadiya Colony to the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, marking the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will also participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Divas Parade. The police forces of Gujarat Police, Central Reserved Armed Forces, the Border Security Force, the Indo Tibetan Border Police, the Central Industrial Security Force and the National Security Guards will participate in the parade. The prime minister will also witness a rifle drill by female officers of the CRPF. The Indian Air Force will be performing a flypast. Modi will interact with more than 400 trainee officers from services such as the Indian Administrative Services through a virtual conference.

INDIA'S FIRST SEAPLANE SERVICE

In a first-of-its-kind service, the 19-seater seaplane will be used for flights between the Sabarmati riverfront and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity. The seaplane has arrived from Maldives. Leased by Spicejet, the Twin Otter 300 seaplane will be able to accommodate 12 passengers. The services will be provided incentives and benefits under the central government's 'Udaan' scheme. The scheme is being implemented as per a tripartite agreement between the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The seaplane will cut travel time and improve connectivity between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, which is approximately 90 km from Vadodara, 150 km from Surat, and 200 km from Ahmedabad. The distance of 200 km between Ahmedabad to Kevadia usually takes four hours by road. However, now the seaplane will take only one hour to reach its destination. SpiceJet will ply four round-trips of the seaplanes in a day i.e, eight flights between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. The ticket price of a single seaplane ticket is expected to be about ₹4,800.

