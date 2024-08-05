'Watershed moment in nation's history': PM Modi on fifth anniversary of abrogation Article 370

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Article 370: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today recalled the Parliament's decision made five years ago to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A), describing it as a watershed moment that led to the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today we mark five years since the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A), a watershed moment in our nation's history. It was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution. "With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi further assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that his government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times.

Amit Shah on Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has ushered in a new era of empowerment for the marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in the region.

On completion of five years of the abrogation of Article 370, Shah said the region's youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Narendra Modi government's efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.

"Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of #Article370 and 35A under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he wrote on X.

Article 370 abrogation

In a historic move, the Centre on August 5, 2019 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. The Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

