'Trying to rectify mistakes of previous governments', PM Modi takes a swipe at Congress 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the NDA government is "trying to rectify mistakes of previous governments" which unfortunately did not honour deserving warriors, leaders and freedom fighters. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that India's history is not just what was written by those who enslaved this country and those with a slave mentality.

Accusing previous governments of not honouring deserving leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar, he said, "It is unfortunate that deserving leaders were not given the place of pride they deserved."

"The injustice and manipulation done to those who created history, by those who wrote history is being corrected by today's India," PM Modi added.

The projects, which include construction of a 4.20-metre high equestrian statue of the warrior king Suheldev, will also focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park. Besides the projects, Modi inaugurated a medical college in Bahraich named after Suheldev.

He also lauded the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and leading the state on the path of development. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed the Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora lake in Bahraich in 1033.

After coming to power, the Modi government has taken concerted steps to popularise Suheldev. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the prime minister had released a postal stamp in the memory of Suheldev and flagged off a superfast train 'Suheldev Express' that runs tri-weekly between Ghazipur in Purvanchal (UP) and Anand Vihar in Delhi.

Earlier, in February 2016, then BJP chief Amit Shah had unveiled a statue of Suheldev and also launched a book on him, in Bahraich district near the Indo-Nepal border, where the medieval king enjoys a legendary status. During his tenure as UP chief minister, Rajnath Singh, the present Defence minister, had unveiled the statue of Suheldev at an important road crossing in Lucknow.

Rajbhar community members, who consider Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal electorate and are regarded as the second politically dominant force to reckon with after the Yadavs in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Since the Rajbhar vote bank is not intact, different parties try to woo them for electoral support from time to time, say political observers, pointing out that Tuesday's event was taking place when UP assembly polls were less than a year away.

