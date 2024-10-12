PM Modi extends Vijayadashami greetings to nation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the occasion of Vijayadashami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (October 12) extended greetings to the countrymen. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt wishes to the nation, stating that everyone may achieve victory in every sphere of life.

"Best wishes to the countrymen on Vijayadashami. With the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shri Ram, I wish that all of you achieve victory in every sphere of life," PM Modi said.





The festival of Dussehra is celebrated with great fervor across the country. It marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri Utsav and Durga Puja celebrations. Notably, the day also symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and represents an auspicious time for new beginnings.

Moreover, it is important to note that the festival commemorates two significant stories. First, the victory of Lord Rama in the Ramayana, where he fought against the evil king Ravana to free Goddess Sita from his captivity in Lanka. According to the epic, after a long battle, Lord Rama killed Ravana on Dussehra, symbolizing that truth and goodness will always prevail over evil.

Additionally, the Dussehra festival commemorates Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. Maa Shakti fought for nine days, killed Mahishasura on the ninth day, and reinstated righteousness, signifying the power of good and the courage to fight evil.



