Follow us on Image Source : PUNJAB POLICE (X) Punjab: Red alert sounded ahead of panchayat elections, Dussehra celebrations.

Punjab: Punjab Police today (October 11) sounded a red alert across the state ahead of the Dussehra celebrations and impending panchayat elections.

"In run up to the Dussehra celebrations and impending Panchayat elections in the state, the Punjab Police on Friday has sounded a red alert across the state. The alert has been sounded on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav to ensure the safety and security of citizens," the statement added.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who made a surprise visit to Jalandhar to review the security arrangements, said that security has been beefed up across the state and over 600 hi-tech strong 'nakas' (check barriers) have been set up to keep vigil around anti-social elements.

Shukla also took a round of crowded markets in Jalandhar and interacted with the force deployed at 'nakas'.