PM Modi exposes Pakistan at Howdy Modi event: '9/11 or 26/11, where are conspirators found?'

PM Modi exposes Pakistan at Howdy Modi event

Drawing a parrallel between the 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said time has come for a decisive fight against those who promote and support terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused of harbouring terror groups.

"Whether it is 9/11 in US or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are these people coming from?" Modi asked while addressing a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event at the packed NRG stadium in Houston in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

"Time has come for a decisive fight against those who promote and support terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Modi said that the people who cannot even manage their own country are harbouring terrorism and supporting terrorism. "The entire world knows about this," he added.

India accuses Pakistan of providing safe haven to the terror groups, which carry out attacks in the neighbouring countries.

On September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated terror attacks by the al-Qaeda terror group killed nearly 3,000 people in the US. Al-Qaeda chief and key planner of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, was killed by the US special forces in a covert raid in Pakistan in 2011.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in India's history, 166 people, including six Americans, were killed when 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai in November 2008.