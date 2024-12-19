PM Modi dials BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput after they get injured during protest at Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called BJP MPs - Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput to enquire about their health after they got injured in Parliament. RML MS Dr Ajay Shukla said, "He (PM called up) and inquired about the condition of both MPs. He spoke with both of them. He tried to make them understand to not worry and that they would be fine. They seem to be better now. Tests are being done."

Cross allegations on the clash at Parliament

According to the BJP, Rajput was pushed by the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, after which he fell on party colleague Sarangi. Sarani and Rajput both got injured in the incident. They were admitted to RML hospital, New Delhi. According to the reports, Rajput was shifted to ICU of the hospital. On the other side, Congress said that its party chief Mallikarjun was manhandled by the BJP MPs. Gandhi said he and his party colleagues were denied the entry of the House by the BJP members.

Rahul Gandhi assaulted BJP MPs: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Makar Dwar is the main entry gate of the Members of Parliament to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Congress and their other MPs kept on standing in that particular location and they have been showing placards and sloganeering for the entire session. Today for the first time the NDA MPs went there to protest against the insult of Ambedkar by the Congress party since 1951. For the first time, the NDA MPs went there to protest. While the NDA MPs were protesting at the Makar Dwar, the main gate, the Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi came and assaulted, pushed two MPs of the BJP and pushed around other MPs also. Two of the BJP MPs Pratap Singh Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput have sustained grievous injury."

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi if you resort to this kind of physical violence, if other MPs also start resorting to physical violence, what will happen? We believe in democracy," asked the Union Minister.

Who has given authorisation to Rahul Gandhi to use his physical power against other MPs, he added.

"It doesn't mean that the other MPs are weak. It's only because we believe in non-violence and we belive in democracy. Rahul Gandhi's physical attack against the MPs is condemnable. It is a gross misuse of his anger, his frustration and the way Rahul Gandhi has treated the Parliament, shows that Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in democracy. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi we will see what appropriate action we can take. But he must tender an apology to the nation that he has used his physical strength against other MPs. We are not retaliating physically only because we believe in democracy. We are not using our physical strength against other MPs because that is not what we believe in. We believe in nonviolence. Rahul Gandhi must understand and tender his apology to the nation and to the MPs to whom he has caused the gravest injury. Appropriate action will be taken. First, we will see the level of injury because there was a report that the injury was quite serious and there was some oozing of blood. The medical treatment is now undergoing. We'll see the condition now," Rijiju said.