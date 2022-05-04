Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV From Kashmir's Pashmina to Chhattisgarh's Dokra boat, PM's exquisite gifts to European counterparts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Europe, as part of his three-nation tour. During his tour, he attended the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark that primarily focused on cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change and renewable energy. For something to remember India by, PM Modi gave Indian heritage gifts to its Nordic counterparts, like HRH Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark, H.M. Queen Margrethe, HRH Crown Princess Mary, and Prime Ministers of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to HRH Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark

Dhokra (also spelt Dokra) is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. There are two main processes of lost wax casting: solid casting and hollow casting. The product of artisans who are mainly from Central and Eastern India are in great demand in domestic and foreign markets because of their primitive simplicity, enchanting folk motifs, and forceful form.

Image Source : INDIA TV Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to HRH Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark

Rogan painting from Gujarat to the H.M. Queen Margrethe

Rogan painting is an art of cloth printing practiced in the Kutch District of Gujarat. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century, with Rogan painting being practiced by only one family. The word ‘Rogan’ comes from Persian, meaning varnish or oil. The process of applying this oil-based paint to fabric began among the Khatris, a community in Kutch, Gujarat.

Image Source : INDIA TV Rogan painting from Gujarat to the H.M. Queen Margrethe

The process of making Rogan's painting is very laborious and skillful. Artists place a small amount of this paint paste into their palms. At room temperature, the paint is carefully twisted into motifs and images using a metal rod that never comes in contact with the fabric. Next, the artisan folds his designs into a blank fabric, thereby printing its mirror image.

Silver Meenakari Bird figure from Banaras to HRH Crown Princess Mary

The art of silver enameling practiced in Benaras (Varanasi) is almost 500 years old. The art has its roots in the Persian art of Meenakari (Meena is the Persian word for glass). The most distinguishing element of Banaras meenakari is use of pink color in various shades on various products. The base is silver sheet, which is fixed on a metallic base. The sheet fixed on base mold is beaten lightly to get a fitting form of the mould. The preliminary product are taken off in spliced form the mould and is deftly joined. On this, a design is worked on with a metallic pen. The ‘Meena’ is ground to a fine powder and mixed with pomegranate seeds in water. Thereafter, it is fixed on various parts of the product with a flat metallic tool called ‘qalam’. The finished product is decorated with semi-precious stones and pearls.

Image Source : INDIA TV Silver Meenakari Bird figure from Banaras to HRH Crown Princess Mary

Dhaal with Koftgiri art from Rajasthan to PM of Norway

Tarkashi (Koftgiri) on metal is a traditional art of Rajasthan in India as a means of decorating Arms and Armour. Today it has been diverted to the decoration of objects such as picture frames, boxes, walking sticks, and decorative swords, daggers, and war accessories like shields. Koftgiri is the inlay work with silver and gold wires.

Image Source : INDIA TV Dhaal with Koftgiri art from Rajasthan to PM of Norway

Koftgiri craft is intended to enrich the surface of the metal of which the article is made. The base metal is a mixture of three types of Iron (soft, hard, and high). The layers of these three types of iron are hammered till they are completely mixed and one base metal is made then blades in different shapes are made out of it and this blade is dipped into a solution of three herbs which brings out the design engraved on the blade. Finally, the blade is rubbed and polished with very fine paper.

Wall hanging with Kutch embroidery to PM of Denmark

The Kutch Embroidery is a handicraft and textile signature art tradition of the tribal community of Kutch District in Gujarat, India. This embroidery with its rich designs has made a notable contribution to the Indian embroidery traditions.

Image Source : INDIA TV Wall hanging with Kutch embroidery to PM of Denmark

The embroidery, practiced normally by women is generally done on cotton fabric, in the form of a net using silk or cotton threads of myriad hues. Certain patterns are also crafted over silk and satin. The types of stitches adopted are "square chain, double buttonhole, pattern darning, running stitch, satin and straight stitches". The signature effect of the colorful embroidery sparkles when small mirrors called ‘abhla’ are sewn over the geometrically shaped designs.

Pashmina stole in Papier Mache box from J&K to PM of Sweden

A symbol of luxury and elegance, Kashmiri Pashmina Stoles have been treasured for their rare material, exquisite craftsmanship, and reminiscent designs since time immemorial. The warmth and softness that these stoles offer is simply beyond comparison. Pashmina is an exclusive art of the Union Territory of Kashmir, India which is known for producing for one of the finest Pashmina stoles.

Image Source : INDIA TV Pashmina stole in Papier Mache box from J&K to PM of Sweden



The wool used for making Pashmina stoles comes from a special breed of Kashmiri goat found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas. A good Pashmina stole requires an expert hand for spinning, weaving, and creating embroidery. The art of weaving Pashmina and hand-embroidery on Pashminas has been passed on as a legacy from generation to generation in the Indian Union Territory of Kashmir.

The Pashmina stole is packed in a Kashmir Papier Mache box which is handcrafted and colored. The piece is hand-painted in the floral design depicting flora and fauna of Kashmir valley. The design used in this piece is intricate pattern drawn with fine thin brush. Water based colours and natural pigments have been used in this piece. Pure gold foil and paint has been used in the design which imparts a royal look to the piece. Finally, the piece is coated with lacquer which protects it from water and gives extra durability.

Latest India News