PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meet today: Govt sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in the infection.

Government sources said the meeting is scheduled for around 4:30 PM.

According to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

The active cases comprise 1.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.98 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,18,442 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 10.21 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.77 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,44,53,603 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 151.58 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

