PM Modi conferred with 'Dharma Chakravarti' title by Jain spiritual leader PM Modi noted that it was on 28 June 1987 that Acharya Vidyanand Ji received the title of ‘Acharya’

New Delhi:

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the title of "Dharma Chakravarti" on Saturday during the centenary celebrations of Jain saint Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. Accepting the honour with humility, PM Modi said, “I do not consider myself suitable for this. But it is our culture that whatever we receive from saints, we accept it as *prasad*. So, I humbly accept this *prasad* and dedicate it to Maa Bharati.”

The centenary celebrations mark the beginning of a year-long national tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. Organised by the Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, Delhi, the events aim to commemorate the spiritual and scholarly legacy of the revered Jain leader.

PM Modi highlights Jain spiritual history

Highlighting the spiritual significance of the date, PM Modi noted that it was on 28 June 1987 that Acharya Vidyanand Ji received the title of ‘Acharya’. "It wasn’t just an honour but a pavitra dhaara connecting Jain culture to restraint and compassion," he said. The Prime Minister offered his respects to the Acharya, describing the celebrations as a reminder of a disciplined, ascetic life.

As part of the centenary tribute, PM Modi and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released a series of commemorative postage stamps honouring Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj. PM Modi expressed gratitude for this tribute, saying it would help immortalise the memory of the Acharya’s life and work.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister and Union Minister Shekhawat also visited an exhibition titled "Life and Legacy of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj". The exhibition showcased murals and paintings depicting key moments in the Acharya’s spiritual journey.

India’s spiritual legacy rooted in its saints and acharyas: PM Modi

Reflecting on India's cultural heritage, PM Modi said, "India is the oldest living culture of the world. We have been immortal for thousands of years because our ideas, thoughts, and philosophy are immortal. The source of this philosophy is our sages, saints and acharyas.”

About Acharya Vidyanand

Acharya Vidyanand was born on 22 April 1925 in Shedbal, Belagavi (Karnataka). Initiated into Jain monastic life at an early age, he became one of the most prolific Jain scholars of modern times. He memorised over 8,000 Jain Agamic verses and authored more than 50 significant texts, including *Jain Darshan*, Anekantavada, and Mokshamarg Darshan.

He travelled barefoot for decades across India, adhering to strict Jain principles including *Kayotsarga* meditation, celibacy, and severe austerity. His contributions also include the restoration of ancient Jain temples in Delhi, Vaishali, Indore, and Shravanabelagola. He was instrumental in identifying Kundgram (now Basokund) in Bihar as the birthplace of Lord Mahavir — a discovery officially recognised by the Government of India in 1956.

The centenary year will be observed from 28 June 2025 to 22 April 2026. The programme will include cultural, literary, educational and spiritual initiatives across the country. Key themes will include community service, youth engagement, interfaith dialogue, temple outreach and awareness of Jain heritage — all aimed at carrying the Acharya’s timeless message to future generations.