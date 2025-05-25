PM Modi to chair NDA CMs meet today; national security, caste census on agenda Nearly 20 chief ministers and 18 Deputy CMs from the states ruled by the BJP and its allies will attend the meeting besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also BJP president.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers in New Delhi today. The conclave will focus on national security, the upcoming caste census, and governance strategies across NDA-ruled states.

The meeting will be attended by approximately 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states. Senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, will also participate in the deliberations.

Key agenda items:

National Security and Operation Sindoor: The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, India's recent counter-terrorism operation targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, India's recent counter-terrorism operation targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Caste Census: The meeting will also pass a resolution lauding the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, marking a significant step towards social justice.

The meeting will also pass a resolution lauding the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census, marking a significant step towards social justice. Good governance: Chief Ministers will present impactful initiatives and schemes from their respective states, aiming to foster collaboration and share innovative governance models across the alliance.

The meeting comes days after India's military carried out strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The meeting is being seen as a coordinated attempt to reinforce the NDA government's stance on national security and send a unified message after India's counter-terror operation across the border.

The meeting comes a day after the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on the theme of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047'.

(With agencies input)

Also Read:

Also Read: