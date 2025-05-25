India overtakes Japan to become the world's fourth largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years.

New Delhi:

India has surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy in the world, reaching a nominal GDP of USD 4 trillion, according to NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. India was the fifth-largest economy in the world till 2024.

This significant milestone was announced during a press briefing following the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047'. Citing data by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Subrahmanyam said that India's economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark.

India today is larger than Japan: Subrahmanyam

"We are the fourth largest economy as I speak. We are a USD 4 trillion economy as I speak, and this is not my data. This is IMF data. India today is larger than Japan. It's only the United States, China, and Germany which are larger, and if we stick to, you know, what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another 2, 2.5 to 3 years; we would become the third largest economy," said Subrahmanyam.

India's nominal GDP is projected to reach USD 4,187.017 billion

According to the April edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook report, India's nominal GDP for fiscal year 2026 is projected to reach approximately USD 4,187.017 billion. This figure slightly surpasses Japan’s estimated GDP of USD 4,186.431 billion for the same period.

The global financial body projects that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy over the next two years. India's economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining a solid lead over global and regional peers, the April 2025 edition of the IMF's World Economic Outlook added.

India is projected to remain the fastest-growing large economy for 2025 and 2026, reaffirming its dominance in the global economic landscape.

In comparison, the IMF forecasts global economic growth to remain significantly lower, at 2.8 percent in 2025 and 3.0 percent in 2026, underscoring India’s remarkable outperformance on the global stage.

(With ANI inputs)

