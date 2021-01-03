Image Source : TWITTER/ICC PM Modi speaks to Sourav Ganguly over his health, wishes him a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack.

The prime minister enquired about Ganguly's health and wished him a speedy recovery. Modi also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish). He is sleeping now," a bulletin issued by the hospital said. His blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Meanwhile, doctors said they will decide on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition.

Fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read 'Come back dada' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

