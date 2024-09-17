PM Modi turns 74: Leaders across party lines extend birthday wishes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 74 today, marking another year in his extensive public service career. From President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders and the NDA alliance to Opposition others from across party lines wished PM Modi on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

The Prime Minister's birthday is usually like any other working day, but it also signals the beginning of the "Seva Parv," a two-week festival organised annually by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This event highlights the Prime Minister's ongoing dedication to public welfare and his philosophy of service to humanity. Just like every year, the BJP is set to launch 'Seva Pakhwara' or 'Seva Parv' on Tuesday as part of PM Modi's birthday.

Here's how political leaders across party line wished PM Modi on his birthday

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. On the strength of your personality and work, you have provided extraordinary leadership and increased the prosperity and prestige of the country. I wish that your innovative efforts with the spirit of nation first pave the way to make India a developed nation. I pray to God that you live long and always remain healthy and happy," ," the President said in a post on X in Hindi.

Union home minister Amit Shah, on the PM's birthday, hailed him for "bringing positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through his tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight"."I pray to God for your healthy and long life," the home minister said in a post on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while wishing PM Modi on his birthday, called him the "successful Prime Minister of India"."Many congratulations and best wishes to the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, on his birthday. Not only India but the whole world has seen and experienced his farsighted and strong leadership. Modiji has led the country with full readiness, concentration and asceticism and is still doing so," Singh said.

BJP chief JP Nadda praised PM Modi's leadership as an "inspiration for millions of BJP workers"."I extend my heartiest congratulations on his birthday to respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, the successful Prime Minister, who is dedicated every moment to realizing the mantra of 'Antyodaya', dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of the people," the BJP chief wrote.

Bihar Chief Minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar extended his birthday wishes to PM Modi on his X handle at exactly midnight.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, wishing him "good health and long life"."Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is moving towards becoming an economic superpower, I wish him the strength to fulfill his resolve of a developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is also making every possible effort to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's resolve of making the country a 5 trillion economy. I want to say that the 21st century is India's century because the captain of the country is Prime Minister Modi. I wish him a very happy birthday," CM Shinde said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 on Tuesday. "Heartiest wishes to honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday. I wish you a long and healthy life," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

