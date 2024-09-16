PM Modi turns 74 tomorrow: Here's How he celebrated his birthday over the years

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi turns 74 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate his 74th on Tuesday, September 17, adding another year of success to his decades of public service. His birthday will bed celebrated like any other working day but it does signify an occasion to celebrate the 'Seva Parv', a fortnight-long festival that the BJP organises every year to showcase his commitment to citizens' welfare and also service to mankind.

Born on September 17, 1950 in the nondescript Mehsana town of Gujarat, PM Modi served as the state's CM for three consecutive terms (2001-14) and is now the Prime Minister for the third time.

Just like every year, the BJP is set to launch 'Seva Pakhwara' or 'Seva Parv' on Tuesday as part of PM Modi's birthday celebrations.

Check here how PM Modi celebrated his birthdays in the past few years.

2023: PM Modi last year celebrated his birthday by announcing a game changer scheme for peasants, craftsmen and artisans of the country called as PM Vishwakarma Yojana. It was inaugurated by PM Modi on September 17, 2023 which was launched to empower artisans by skilling them.

2022: PM Modi on September 17, 2022 gave a new lease of life to Cheetahs as eight of the big cats were brought from Namibia to Gwalior as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project. On his birthday, PM Modi released the cheetahs flown in from Namibia, at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh and also clicked their pictures with a professional camera.

2021: PM Modi's birthday celebration marked a special moment as the country administered a staggering 2.26 crore Covid vaccinations on a single day. A special drive was undertaken to speed up India's battle against the Coronavirus.

2020: There weren't any celebrations in 2020 to mark the PM's birthday as the country was going through COVID pandemic. However, the party organised camps and help desks as part of 'Sewa Saptah'.