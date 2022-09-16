PM Modi birthday: Delhi-based restaurant to launch '56 inch Modi Ji' Thali on Sept 17

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. 56 inch Modi Ji Thali at Ardor 2.1 in Delhi.

PM Modi birthday : A Delhi-based restaurant is all set to launch a 'thali' (plate) dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on September 17 (Saturday).

ARDOR 2.1 restaurant located in Connaught Place of Delhi, will be presenting the big-sized thali having 56 items with the customer having the choice of opting vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The restaurant has come up with this unique idea.

The owner of restaurant Sumit Kalara told media, "I respect PM Modi so much, he is the pride of our nation and we want to gift something unique on his birthday, so we decided to launch this grand thali that we have named '56 inch Modi Ji' Thali. We want to gift him this thali and want him to come here and eat. But, due to security reasons, we can't do that, so this is for all of his fans who love him a lot. Please come and enjoy this thali".

The special thali will also provide the customers a chance to win prizes.

"Yes, we decided to keep some rewards with this thali. If any of the two from a couple, finishes this thali in 40 minutes we will give them an 8.5 lakh rupees award. Also, among those who visit us between September 17-26 and eat this thali, the lucky winner or couple will win a trip to Kedarnath, because it is one of the favorite destinations of PM Modi Ji," added the owner of Ardor 2.1.

Ardor 2.1 restaurant in New Delhi's Connaught Place.

Other planned events on PM's birthday:

The PM’s birthday will also be marked as a coastal clean-up day.

Meanwhile, free medical camps and blood donation camps will be organised in the national capital tomorrow. A special race will also be announced that will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With ANI inputs)

