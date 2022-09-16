PM Modi birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP unit to provide 'gold rings' for infants born on September 17

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi birthday: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 (Saturday) by presenting gold rings to the newly borns and also distributing 720 kilograms of fish, among other plans.

“We have identified the government RSRM hospital in Chennai and decided that all children born on the Prime Minister’s birthday will be given a gold ring,” minister of state in-charge of fisheries and information and broadcasting, L Murugan said on Thursday (September 15).

Replying to a query about the cost of the initiative, he said, “It will be about 2-gm gold per ring which is about Rs 5,000.’’

The party’s local unit has estimated about 10-15 deliveries at the particular hospital on that day.

“This is not a freebie. We are just celebrating our Prime Minister’s birthday by welcoming babies born on that day,’’ he said.

Sewa Pakhwada:

According to a three-page letter sent out by the party’s national president Arun Singh on August 30, all the states have been asked to mark the occasion as ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, similar to programmes organised in previous years. Under it, the activities involve blood donation and medical check up camps among others. The party leadership had strictly asked for no cakes to be cut or 'havans' to be organised.

“We have chosen chief minister MK Stalin’s constituency to give away 720 kg fish. The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) scheme encourages fish consumption and so, we are distributing it. Of course, we know that the PM is vegetarian,’’ said the fisheries minister. They arrived at the 720 figure as Modi is turning 72 this year.

Other planned events on PM's birthday:

The PM’s birthday will also be marked as a coastal clean-up day.

Meanwhile, free medical camps and blood donation camps will be organised in the national capital tomorrow.

A special race will also be announced that will be flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With agencies inputs)

