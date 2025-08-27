Trump's four calls went unanswered: German newspaper reveals PM Modi held firm against US tariff pressure In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump called PM Modi four times, but the Indian leader avoided his calls. Citing sources, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine claimed that this was a result of the "depth of his [Modi's] anger, but also his caution".

New Delhi:

With Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariffs on India coming into effect, a German newspaper has claimed that the US President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times in recent weeks, but the Indian leader rejected his calls.

Citing sources, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine claimed that this was a result of the "depth of his [Modi's] anger, but also his caution".

The report was shared by Thorsten Benner, co-founder and director of Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi), on 'X' (formerly Twitter), who said: "FAZ claims that Trump tried to call Modi four times in recent weeks but that Modi refused the calls."

Dip in India-US ties

The ties between India and the US have dipped over the past few days, with Trump imposing 50 per cent tariffs on New Delhi, citing the country's decision to procure Russian crude oil and the trade imbalance between the two nations. Initially, he imposed 25 per cent tariffs, but later imposed an additional 25 per cent levy, taking the total to 50 per cent.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump had said, defending his decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India.

India hits back at US

Later, India hit back at the US, calling the Trump administration's move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". In a statement, the central government said it would take all necessary steps to protect the country's national interests, especially those of farmers and small businessmen.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also vowed to protect the farmers and entrepreneurs. "In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But, your interests will never be harmed," he said at an event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.