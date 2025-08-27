'Tariffs so high that it will spin your head': Trump recalls warning to India, Pakistan In a statement following a cabinet meeting in Washington, DC, US President Donald Trump said he used the tariff threats to force India and Pakistan to enter into a ceasefire. In his remarks, Trump, however, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'very terrific' leader.

Washington:

As the 50 per cent tariff deadline on New Delhi ends on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump once again reiterated his claims that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan after tensions increased between the two nuclear-armed countries following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting in Washington, DC, Trump said he used the tariff threats to force India and Pakistan to enter into a ceasefire. In his remarks, Trump, however, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'very terrific' leader.

"I said, no, no, I don't want to make a trade deal with you. You're going to have a nuclear war. You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war. And that was very important to them. I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high," Trump said.

"I don't give a damn. Your head's going to spin. You're not going to end up in a war. Within about five hours, it was done. It was done. Now maybe it starts again, I don't know. I don't think so. But I'll stop it if it does. We can't let these things happen," he added.

On multiple occasions, Trump has claimed that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, ending the four-day military conflict between the two sides in May. India, however, has constantly maintained that no third party was involved in the de-escalation.

Additional 25% tariffs to come into effect today

The additional 25 per cent tariffs on India will come into effect from 9.30 am on Wednesday (August 27). Earlier, the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India, citing trade imbalance and India's decision to procure Russian oil.

In total, the Trump has administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India.

India has called the tariffs "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". The Centre has also briefed the Parliament about the tariffs and vowed to protect the country's national interest. Speaking at an event in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the "pressure may increase" on India, but he will protect the country's interest.

"My government will never let any harm come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, and animal keepers. No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand," he had said.